Emergency services arrived after the call was received around 8.40 am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man in possession of a bladed item in the Bonnington Street area of Leith in Edinburgh around 8.40am on Friday, 4 March.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident.

Edinburgh crime: Arrest made after police attend reports of man with 'bladed item' on Great Junction Street in Leith

“Nobody was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”

