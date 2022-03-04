Edinburgh crime: Arrest made after police attend reports of man with 'bladed item' on Great Junction Street in Leith
Police attended an incident on Friday morning after receiving reports of a man with a ‘bladed item’ in Leith.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:53 am
Emergency services arrived after the call was received around 8.40 am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man in possession of a bladed item in the Bonnington Street area of Leith in Edinburgh around 8.40am on Friday, 4 March.
“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident.
“Nobody was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”