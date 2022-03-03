A video captured the incident, which occurred on Cockburn Street in the Old Town, on Wednesday, March 2.

Twitter account SOS Cockburn Street posted the video on the social media site, and commented: "This just travelled up a one way street the wrong way, backwards, during pedestrianised hours. Truly shocking. This street is lawless”.

Residents living on the historic street have been raising concerns about vehicles parking on pavements, which has prompted a response from Edinburgh City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We’ve been listening to concerns around inconsiderate parking on Cockburn Street and we’re acting on this.

"While changes here were introduced in part to help businesses recover from the pandemic, we need to balance this with the safety and comfort of all those who use the street, in particular pedestrians and people with mobility issues.”

She announced that all loading will be prohibited between the junction of the High Street and Fleshmarket Close on the south side of Cockburn Street, which will cover the footpaths.

Edinburgh City Council is making changes to the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Cockburn Street, following complaints from residents.

A permanent parking attendant will also be present on the street for a period of time, mostly during normal working hours, to ensure new restrictions are being followed.

Councillor Macinnes also addressed Wednesday's incident, and said: “While moving traffic offences, like that shown in this video, are a matter for the police, we hope that the forthcoming changes will lead to a change in driver behaviour on the street.”

She added: “We’ll be writing to businesses to update them on the changes, and will be keeping the existence of temporary structures for hospitality businesses on Cockburn Street is being kept under review during this time”.

Many locals have complained about the continued use of temporary outdoor dining areas, which have been allowed during the pandemic to help bars and restaurants survive amid Covid restrictions on indoor spaces.

The temporary structures in Cockburn Street will be allowed to stay in place until October.

However, the planning committee recently agreed to continue its relaxed approach towards the structures, which will be able to remain in place until October 7.

The recycling company who owns the van has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.