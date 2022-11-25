The much-anticipated launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger restaurant in Edinburgh is due to take place on December 1.

The eagerly-anticipated launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger restaurant at St James Quarter in Edinburgh has just been announced.

The big opening is due to take place on December 1 – but the Capital’s eager foodies can grab a sneak-peak and bite to eat when the doors open early on the November 28 for a charity fundraising day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch day will allow guests to enjoy Scotland’s first Street Burger restaurant with all proceeds going to the restaurant’s charity partner, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.

Chef Ramsay has also pledged to match all the proceeds from the day to ensure the charity get an extra special festive funds boost.

A spokesperson from Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants said: “We have been working on the launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger for a long time and we are very much looking forward to opening the doors to our first burger restaurant in Scotland.

“This special launch day gives us the opportunity to showcase our food whilst giving back to SBH Scotland and supporting all the incredible work the charity does to help families in Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to further bolster the charity partnership, from the 29th until the end of December, a £1 voluntary donation will be added to diners’ bills at Street Burger as well as the St Andrew Square restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen and Bar.

The funds raised will help SBH Scotland provide vital support to over 4,000 children, young people and adults across Scotland who are affected by the lifelong, complex conditions of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsay became SBH Scotland’s first ever Honorary Patron back in 2003 when he met the organisation’s Chairperson, Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, at the Great North Run.

For nearly 20 years, Gordon and his wife Tana, have continued to support SBH Scotland through charitable donations and appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, Chairperson of SBH Scotland, said: “Gordon Ramsay has been a great friend of SBH Scotland for nearly two decades and we remain thankful to him and his restaurant teams for such continued generosity.

“Funds raised at this time of year are crucial for the dedicated support we can provide now and for the next 12 months. As well as our personal home and hospital support, health check clinics, counselling service and groups we’ve also just extended our financial support service for families affected by the cost of living crisis. We heavily rely on fundraising to reach our annual targets and we are grateful for every pound donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This festive season, we hope all diners visiting Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger will be happy to know that every meal they have will help us continue supporting thousands of families at a time when they need it the most.”

For more information on SBH Scotland and Gordon’s festive fundraiser is so important, visit: https://www.sbhscotland.org.uk/