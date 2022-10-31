Gordon Ramsay’s Edinburgh venues are set to launch the GReat Donate, a festive fundraiser to raise money for specialist charity, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland. A £1 voluntary donation will be added to diner’s bills at the St Andrew Square restaurant and the soon to open St James Quarter restaurant throughout the months of November and December 2022.

The funds raised will help SBH Scotland provide vital support to over 4,000 children, young people and adults across Scotland who are affected by the lifelong, complex conditions of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus. Gordon Ramsay became SBH Scotland’s first ever Honorary Patron back in 2003 when he met the organisation’s chairperson, Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, at the Great North Run. For nearly 20 years, he has continued to support SBH Scotland through charitable donations and appearances.

A spokesperson from Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants said: “SBH Scotland are a fantastic charity which makes a real difference to the lives of so many families across Scotland who are affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

L-R Bobby Goonewardena, Deborah Roe Chris Greenan, Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, Patryk Sawicki.

“We understand how hard charity fundraising has been hit over the last two years and while we’ve been inspired by the charity’s tenacity during this time, we felt it important to do what we can to ensure they can continue to provide their life-changing services. The option to add a voluntary £1 donation onto your bill is a small gesture diners at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Street Burger restaurants can make, that’ll have a big impact.”

Dr Margo Whiteford CBE, chairperson of SBH Scotland, said: “As our only Honorary Patron, Gordon has been a great friend of our charity for nearly two decades and we couldn’t be more thankful for his continued generosity. Over the years, he has taken time out from his busy schedule to host gala dinners, launch appeals including the campaign to build our Family Support Centre, and personally meet with the families we support.

“We heavily rely on fundraising activity to ensure we can continue to deliver many of our vital services including support groups and 1-2-1 support. The last two years have been difficult for everyone, but particularly so for those already in need and SBH Scotland, like many charities, have experienced a devastating loss of funds.

“That’s why this festive season, we hope any diners visiting Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen or Street Burger will be happy to know that every £1 raised will go a long way to helping us continue to support thousands of families at the time when they need us the most.”