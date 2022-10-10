The celebrity chef took to social media to announce the news, and said: "We are bringing Street Pizza, finally, from down South in Battersea to one of the most gorgeous cities anywhere in the world – Edinburgh.

"Now, our new restaurant opens today on Henderson Row and to help celebrate, we are going to be giving away 250 free takeaway pizzas."

The new restaurant, which will serve takeaway pizzas as well as catering to those eating in, opens at 12pm on Henderson Row in the New Town.

To get your free pizza, all you have to do is follow Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza on Instagram, and show the giveaway video post to staff at the new restaurant after 12pm today.

The opening of the new venue was announced back in August, with a job-listing for a manager, which read: "Due to the successful openings of our Street Pizza restaurants in London, we are delighted to be opening our first location outside of London in Edinburgh.

"Gordon Ramsay's Street Pizza – Edinburgh – will serve signature pizzas to take away, for delivery or to enjoy at our counter-style seating in this amazing new space. The menu combines the freshest ingredients, seasonal toppings and expert craftsmanship to create the perfect pizza."

Gordon Ramsay is opening a new pizza restaurant in Edinburgh. (Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit)