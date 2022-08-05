If you’re looking for something delicious to fuel up on during Edinburgh Fringe, you can’t go wrong with a good pizza.

Scotland’s Capital boasts scores of splendid pizzerias, offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights oozing with cheese.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best places to grab a delicious pizza in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. Giovanni's Giovanni's in Northfield Broadway is a chippy and Italian takeaway serving up tasty pizzas for delivery or collect. Photo: Giovanni's Facebook Photo Sales

2. Salerno Pizza Found on the fourth floor of St James Quarter, Salerno Pizza serves up traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in artisan Italian ovens. Photo: Salerno Pizza Photo Sales

3. Pizza Geeks Pizza Geeks, found in Haymarket and Leith, serves up some of the best pizza in town with nerdtastic names - from The Mario to Dragon Ballz Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Pizzeria 1926 Pizzeria 1926 is a laid-back, traditional Neapolitan restaurant in Dalry Road, Haymarket. Photo: Pizzeria 1926 Facebook Photo Sales