If you’re looking for something delicious to fuel up on during Edinburgh Fringe, you can’t go wrong with a good pizza.
Scotland’s Capital boasts scores of splendid pizzerias, offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights oozing with cheese.
We asked readers on our Facebook page the best places to grab a delicious pizza in Edinburgh. This is what they said.
1. Giovanni's
Giovanni's in Northfield Broadway is a chippy and Italian takeaway serving up tasty pizzas for delivery or collect.
Photo: Giovanni's Facebook
2. Salerno Pizza
Found on the fourth floor of St James Quarter, Salerno Pizza serves up traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in artisan Italian ovens.
Photo: Salerno Pizza
3. Pizza Geeks
Pizza Geeks, found in Haymarket and Leith, serves up some of the best pizza in town with nerdtastic names - from The Mario to Dragon Ballz
Photo: Contributed
4. Pizzeria 1926
Pizzeria 1926 is a laid-back, traditional Neapolitan restaurant in Dalry Road, Haymarket.
Photo: Pizzeria 1926 Facebook