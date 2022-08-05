The best restaurants and takeaways to order pizza in Edinburgh (Getty Images)

Where to eat Edinburgh: The 10 best pizza restaurants in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

These are the best restaurants and takeaways to order a pizza in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 5th August 2022, 3:18 pm

If you’re looking for something delicious to fuel up on during Edinburgh Fringe, you can’t go wrong with a good pizza.

Scotland’s Capital boasts scores of splendid pizzerias, offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights oozing with cheese.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best places to grab a delicious pizza in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. Giovanni's

Giovanni's in Northfield Broadway is a chippy and Italian takeaway serving up tasty pizzas for delivery or collect.

Photo: Giovanni's Facebook

2. Salerno Pizza

Found on the fourth floor of St James Quarter, Salerno Pizza serves up traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in artisan Italian ovens.

Photo: Salerno Pizza

3. Pizza Geeks

Pizza Geeks, found in Haymarket and Leith, serves up some of the best pizza in town with nerdtastic names - from The Mario to Dragon Ballz

Photo: Contributed

4. Pizzeria 1926

Pizzeria 1926 is a laid-back, traditional Neapolitan restaurant in Dalry Road, Haymarket.

Photo: Pizzeria 1926 Facebook

