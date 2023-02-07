10 restaurants in Edinburgh have been named the overall best in the city at the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

OpenTable collates more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants in different regions. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.

Each result attached to these awards are based solely on the reviews of diners who have visited the restaurant they submit for review, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 10 restaurants in Edinburgh which have been named as being the best overall in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

Tapa Where: 19 Shore Place, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6SW. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5, with 906 reviews.

Makars Mash Bar Where: 9-12 Bank Street, Edinburgh EH1 2LN. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5, with 1749 reviews.

The Stockbridge Restaurant Where: 54 St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH3 5AL. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8, with 1246 reviews.