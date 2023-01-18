Four restaurants in Edinburgh have been named amongst the very best in the UK in a prestigious top 100 list.

SquareMeal’s annual lists are unique in both their pedigree and formation of the final selection.

With over 30 years’ experience, the SquareMeal team has eaten at hundreds upon hundreds of the UK’s best restaurants – so they know an outstanding meal when they see one.

It’s these expert, in-house critic reviews combined with reader votes that help to compile the website’s final rankings, to ensure each place reflects hundreds of real-life experiences as well as professional opinion.

The best restaurant in the UK went to the West Midlands’ Grace & Savour, which is described as being “a spellbinding restaurant with rooms serving thoughtful, seasonal dishes which use ingredients grown on-site”.

Four Capital restaurants also made it into the top 100 – and you can see which ones below, as well as what was said about them.

SquareMeal’s Head of Content, Caroline Hendry, says: “This year marks the first full year we’ve all be able to go out and about to eat again without covid restrictions. With our restored freedom we’ve rediscovered the pure joy of a phenomenal meal and we couldn’t be happier to celebrate those moments through our awards.

“We’d like to thank the incredible hospitality professionals that create such seamless experiences across the whole of the UK, as well as all our readers who voted in their thousands to help us make our final decision.

“Both Da Terra and Grace & Savour blew us away with their explosive cookery, beautiful settings and commitment to using only the very best produce. We hope you discover both old favourites and new classics on the list, and wish everyone another year of very, very good eating in 2023.”

The Edinburgh restaurants in SquareMeal’s list of the top restaurants in the UK

Who?

Eleanore

Where?

30-31 Albert Place, Leith, Edinburgh, EH7 5HN

Number reached?

53/100

What did they say?

Roberta Hall-McCarron’s second restaurant has smashed all expectations. We love the soothing interiors almost as much as we love Hall-McCarron’s delicious, inventive cooking.

Who?

Condita

Where?

15 Salisbury Place, Newington, Edinburgh, EH9 1SL

Number reached?

57/100

What did they say?

A culinary force to be reckoned with, Condita is a leading light of Edinburgh’s restaurant scene where guests have no autonomy over what they eat. Instead, expect a three-hour long surprise tasting menu for £140.

Who?

The Palmerston

Where?

1 Palmerston Place, West End, Edinburgh, EH12 5AF

Number reached?

78/100

What did they say?

You won’t see the same dish twice even if you are a regular at The Palmerston. The cosy neighbourhood spot meticulously sources ingredients from local farmers, growers and fishermen.

Who?

Fhior

Where?

36 Broughton Street, Bonnington, Edinburgh, EH1 3SB

Number reached?

87/100

What did they say?

