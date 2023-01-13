The three Edinburgh eateries included in Harden’s 100 List of Best UK Restaurants

Three Edinburgh restaurants have been included in the prestigious Harden's 100 Best UK Restaurants 2023 guide.

And Scotland’s capital was also revealed to be the UK city with the most listings in the Top 500 outside of London, with no fewer than 17 restaurants making it into the elite rank.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, was voted in first place for 2023 – which is based on feedback from regular diners rather than a group of professional inspectors.

It claimed the top spot for what was described as its luxurious ingredients prepared with “impeccable skill and creativity” and attentive staff who are “knowledgeable in all respects”.

A total of 30,000 reports are submitted from a survey of 3,000 diners, with restaurants at all price levels included in the list.

The Kitchin in Edinburgh is ranked 5th in the UK, while the capital’s Restaurant Martin Wishart was 14th with The Little Chartroom, also in Edinburgh, at number 31.

Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, said: “Andrew Fairlie may sadly no longer be with us but his spirit lives on in this restaurant which bears his name. Reaching the top spot this year is a huge credit to his long-time lieutenants, head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury.

“It has been an excellent year for Scotland’s representation in the Harden’s Top 100 as a whole, with restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perthshire and Fife featuring.

“This, along with Edinburgh’s fantastic placement as second city with the most listings in the top 500, is testament to the superb quality and value offered by the country’s restaurant scene.”