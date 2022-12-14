Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin has said “it’s an honour” after his Michelin-starred Edinburgh eatery, The Kitchin, was crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best Restaurant’ for the second year running.

The prestigious accolade came during this year’s World Culinary Awards Dinner, which was hosted in Dubai on Wednesday (December 14).

Celebrating culinary excellence across the globe, The World Culinary Awards is a global initiative that recognises and rewards excellence in the culinary industry.

This latest award marks the second year of taking home the title for the Commercial Quay venue The Kitchin, having been voted as Scotland’s leading restaurant in December 2021.

Speaking after the glitzy ceremony, Mr Kitchin said: “It’s an honour to be recognised with this accolade.

“Not only is the World Culinary Awards renowned as a global celebration of great gastronomy, but it’s even more of an honour to have been voted Scotland’s Best Restaurant by our guests.

“It’s something that we feel really proud of and is testament to the entire team and their shared passion for what we do.

“This is a brilliant way to end the year and encourages us to continue to enhance the guests’ dining experience into 2023 and beyond.”

Rina van Staden, Director, World Culinary Awards, said; “Our World Culinary Awards 2022 winners represent those brands pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence. My congratulations to each of them.”

As reported in the Evening News, Sam Heughan recently teamed up with the Kitchin group to allow its Scottish venues to serve his multi-award-winning Scotch Whisky.

The tie-up, the first in the UK, means diners at the brand’s Edinburgh and Gullane restaurants and bars will be able to enjoy the Outlander actor's own The Sassenach Whisky.

Inspired by the magnificent Highland landscapes, it is the first whisky launched by the Edinburgh-raised actor.

The Sassenach Whisky is now available at Michelin-starred The Kitchin in Leith, at gastropub The Scran & Scallie in Stockbridge, newly opened KORA by Tom Kitchin in Bruntsfield, and at East Lothian restaurant with rooms, The Bonnie Badger.

