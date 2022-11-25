Sam Heughan has teamed up with the Kitchin group to allow its Scottish venues to serve his multi-award-winning Scotch Whisky.

The tie-up, the first in the UK, means diners at Tom Kitchin’s Edinburgh and Gullane restaurants and bars will be able to enjoy the Outlander actor's own The Sassenach Whisky.

Inspired by the magnificent Highland landscapes, it is the first whisky launched by the Edinburgh-raised actor.

Sam Heughan, right, and Tom Kitchin, left, first met when filming the award-winning series Men In Kilts.

The Sassenach Whisky will now be available at Michelin-starred The Kitchin in Leith, at gastropub The Scran & Scallie in Stockbridge, newly opened KORA by Tom Kitchin in Bruntsfield, and at East Lothian restaurant with rooms, The Bonnie Badger.

Speaking about the collaboration, 42-year-old Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in Outlander, said: “Chef Tom Kitchin has a shared respect, admiration, and passion for Scotland’s enviable larder so it feels fitting that The Sassenach will now be available at Kitchin Group venues.

“With many enjoying The Sassenach whisky at home, it’s wonderful to be able to bring it to the table at some of Scotland’s leading restaurants and bars.”

The blended Scotch graced the magnificent whisky trolley at The Kitchin earlier this month, where diners at the Michelin-starred restaurant have been enjoying a dram or two, as well as the restaurant’s limited-edition whisky cocktail.

The Outlander Serve is a modern take inspired by a classic whisky sour and presents a celebration of the Scottish landscapes featuring The Sassenach with freshly hand-squeezed lemon, egg white, Douglas Fir syrup made using foraged fir from Deeside, adding a unique efflorescence, and finished with orange bitters.

The whisky will now be on offer as a dram across all of Kitchin Group’s drinks menus ahead of the festive period.

The Sassenach received high praise this summer, winning Gold at the 2022 International Spirits Challenge.

The recent award came hot-on-the-heels of a Double Gold and Best In Show win at The New York World Wine and Spirits Competition as well as a Double Gold at the San Francisco Wine and Spirits Competition.

Guests sampling the whisky will experience fresh citrus notes on the nose, followed by waves of vanilla and honey, with hints of cinnamon spice and almond, finishing in a nutmeg, toffee, and orange zest.

Heughan and Kitchin first met when filming the award-winning series Men In Kilts, and have formed a friendship through their shared passion for the great Scottish landscapes and the bounties it brings.

Kitchin said; “Many of our guests across our venues enjoy a dram or two when they dine or stay with us. We are also seeing more and more guests exploring our whisky cocktails, as well as enjoying food and whisky pairings.

“We get such a sense of joy from introducing our guests to new, unique flavours and produce that they might not have tried before, so it’s great to be able to introduce them to The Sassenach - a new addition to our whisky collection.

