The Scottish actor revealed his workout routines to Men's Health magazine, showing fans how he keeps himself in great shape.

The 42-year-old star regularly works out for his fitness programme My Peak Challenge, a global movement dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier, and more balanced lives while raising funds to change lives.

Describing his workouts, Heughan said: "It's really about being adaptive, and I think that's kind of how I look at my training these days."

Outlander actor Sam Heughan has shared the gym workout routine he follows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Heughan's Workout:

Warmup

Rowing Machine

2 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Band Pull-Apart

3 sets of 10 reps

- Pushups to Inchworm

10 reps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perform each exercise as a circuit. Start with 10 reps for each movement, then 9 reps for the second round, and continue descending down the ladder accordingly until 1 rep for each.

Deadlift

Kettlebell Front Cycle Squats

Pushup (or Bench Press)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leg Raise

Heughan recently revealed the cover for his highly-anticipated memoir, Waypoints, which is set to be released on October 25.

In Waypoints, he sets out along the West Highland Way to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Speaking about the memoir, he said: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.

“And for me there's no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Heugan also recently opened up about the possibility of his character being killed off in Outlander – and he admitted it may not be long in coming.

In an interview with Gold Derby, he said: “I think about his mortality. I think Jamie thinks about that a lot more now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not worried about dying, but I think it’s the consequences of dying.”

Fraser has cheated death several times since the beginning of the series, and Heughan reckons his character has used seven of his nine lives.

The Balmaclellan-born star said: “We talk about Jamie’s nine lives… I think he’s had about seven or six of them.

“Each time it costs him more, you know? It’s an interesting one because I think it’s in the scripts but I think it’s [also] in Diana’s books.”