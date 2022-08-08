Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit time-travelling drama series, is set to release the book on October 25.

In Waypoints, he sets out along the West Highland Way to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Speaking about his memoir, the 42-year-old star said: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference.

“I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.

“And for me there's no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Heughan has now shared the cover for Waypoints on social media.

In a post, he wrote: ‘HERE it is! So proud. Waypoints cover reveal. Hope you like it. What a great experience, loved every step of the journey’.

Heugan recently opened up about the possibility of his character being killed off in Outlander – and he admitted it may not be long in coming.

In an interview with Gold Derby, he said: “I think about his mortality. I think Jamie thinks about that a lot more now.”

“He’s not worried about dying, but I think it’s the consequences of dying.”

Fraser has cheated death several times since the beginning of the series, and Heughan reckons his character has used seven of his nine lives.

The Balmaclellan-born star said: “We talk about Jamie’s nine lives… I think he’s had about seven or six of them.

“Each time it costs him more, you know? It’s an interesting one because I think it’s in the scripts but I think it’s [also] in Diana’s books.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Heughan discussed his sex scenes with his onscreen wife – and the Scots heartthrob admits he ‘enjoys those moments’ with actress Caitriona Balfe.

Recalling a scene from season six, he said: “When he comes back from being away, I remember even choreographing that scene.

“He throws his jacket at Mrs Bug and jumps up the stairs and just the sheer pace of it, and the lightness he’s got in him."