Earlier this year, the prequel series was announced – and Starz has since confirmed it will be called Blood Of My Blood and will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (Heughan) parents.

Since then, Heughan has said his version of Jamie won’t be making an appearance in the series, telling his legions of fans: “All I can tell you is I’m not in it, as Jamie’s not in it!”

The series will take place before Claire Fraser travels back in time to 18th Century Scotland, so it is unlikely Caitriona Balfe will star either.

Sam Heughan said recently he won’t be appearing in the upcoming Outlander prequel – but his good pal and co-star Graham McTavish could yet have a part to play.

McTavish, however, could be offered a role.

[SPOILER ALERT] The 61-year-old Scottish star played Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander for two seasons before his character was brutally killed off.

Although Dougal had bitten the dust, McTavish made a cameo appearance as Buck MacKenzie, a descendant of his alter-ego the fifth season.

And since Blood Of My Blood is a prequel, it’s not impossible McTavish could return to the Outlander universe.

In an exclusive interview with the Express, McTavish – who also stars alongside Heughan in travel series Men In Kilts – was asked if he would be making an appearance in Blood Of My Blood.

The Glasgow-born star replied: “Well, we will have to see.

“You would never get me to tell you anything about the interior world of Outlander, but all I can say is Dougal is one of my absolute favourite characters that I’ve ever played and if ever I got the opportunity to play him again, I would be absolutely delighted.”

Starz revealed on August 4 that the new series will focus on Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Outlander’s Matthew B. Roberts will be at the helm of Blood Of My Blood, serving as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Also joining the project are Maril Davis and Ronald Moore, who originally developed Outlander for television.

It comes after Outlander author Diana Gabaldon revealed she was writing a prequel book series about Jamie Fraser’s parents. Ms Gabaldon will be a consulting producer on the new show.

Blood of My Blood will cover Ellen and Brian’s romance before the events of the Outlander show.

Last week, Heughan delighted his legions of fans after he joined the viral TikTok trend that reminisces on one's teenage years.

The Scottish actor followed in other celebrities by taking part in the 'teenage dirtbag' TikTok trend.

The 42-year-old star shared old photos of himelf on the app. The clip was set to the Wheatus track, Teenage Dirtbag.

Heughan shared the photo montage with the caption: "Teenage dirtbag baby!"

In the first pic, he is seen proudly showing off a fish that he caught. In another, he is pictured sporting a questionable hairstyle while alongside pals on a football pitch.

Heugan recently opened up about the possibility of his character being killed off in Outlander – and he admitted it may not be long in coming.

In an interview with Gold Derby, he said: “I think about his mortality. I think Jamie thinks about that a lot more now.”

“He’s not worried about dying, but I think it’s the consequences of dying.”

Fraser has cheated death several times since the beginning of the series, and Heughan reckons his character has used seven of his nine lives.

The Balmaclellan-born star said: “We talk about Jamie’s nine lives… I think he’s had about seven or six of them.