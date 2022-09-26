Now, as the long-running drama celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, the 42-year-old star has recalled his time on the fictional streets of Shieldinch.

Today, Heughan has legions of admirers, but the handsome Scot looked very different when he first hit our screens back in 2005.

Making his acting debut in River City, he played Livingston FC footballer Andrew Murray, who was said to the new “golden boy” of the Scottish Premier League.

Sam Heuguan is unrecognisable from his days in River City, left, to his current starring role in Outlander, right.

His character soon got involved in a romantic tryst with Kelly-Marie Adams, played by Carmen Pieraccini.

Recalling the role in a recent interview, Heughan said: “River City has its own fan base and I had a great time on it. It was a learning curve for me.

“I remember walking down the street and this guy hung his head out of his car and shouted, ‘w***er!’

“At least in Scotland they tell it like it is.

“I’m prepared for people at home to let me know exactly what they think of the show.”

The actor shared old photos of himelf on the app. The clip was set to the Wheatus track, Teenage Dirtbag.

Heughan shared the photo montage with the caption: "Teenage dirtbag baby!"

In the first pic, he was seen proudly showing off a fish that he caught. In another, he was pictured sporting a questionable hairstyle while alongside pals on a football pitch.

Next month, Heughan releases his highly-anticipated memoir, Waypoints.

In the book, he sets out along the West Highland Way to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him.

Speaking about his memoir, the actor said: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference.

“I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.

“And for me there's no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”