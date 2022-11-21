First look at Edinburgh’s swanky new European-style restaurant located at West End

A new European-style restaurant with a Scottish flavour has opened for business in Edinburgh’s West End.

Located on Hope Street at the former site of Ryan’s Bar, the West End Brasserie serves continental dishes and Scottish favourites complimented by a tasteful drinks menu.

The trendy new venue opened itd doors on Monday (November 21) at 8am.

The exterior design uses hand-painted signage and bespoke brass finishings to create a timeless appearance.

The interior boasts two different settings; the Glasshouse, with an air of art deco grandeur boasting luxurious velvet seating and crystal chandeliers with views of the castle, and the main restaurant incorporating warm and intimate design to create a classic ambience.

Enticing dining options include an exquisite breakfast menu incorporating locally sourced ingredients from Scotland’s premium producers, an afternoon tea selection carefully created by the venue’s in-house pastry chefs, and an a la carte menu offering a wide variety from indulgent seafood feasts to European classics.

In the basement, the venue boosts a whisky cellar bar, with one of the largest selections of rare whiskies in town,

Enticing dining options at the newly opened venue.

For bookings and more information visit https://www.westendbrasserie.com/