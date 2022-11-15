Edinburgh to get ‘authentic slice of Detroit’ as Butta Burger team bring Homies Pizza to Waverley Market
The Capital is set to get a taste of Detroit when a new pizza joint opens this weekend
The team behind lockdown sensation Butta Burger are back with Homies, a brand new pizza eatery opening at Edinburgh’s Waverley Market on Saturday (November 19).
Specialising in pillowy, square-pan pizzas loaded with toppings and encircled with an iconic cheese-crown crust, Homies offers a decadent twist on the
traditional deep-dish pizza found in Detroit, Michigan.
Co-creator Graham Atkinson says: “With Butta Burger, our aim was to create elevated and indulgent versions of American-style comfort classics. Now, we’re
applying the same approach to Homies Pizza”.
Co-creator Simon Bays says: “It’s time someone brought an authentic slice of the Motor City to Edinburgh”.