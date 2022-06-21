Festival Village returns for summer on Waverley Market’s rooftop with brand new look

Situated on Waverley Market’s rooftop in the heart of Edinburgh, it will be open seven days from 11am-10pm with walk-ins only, and plans are afoot to make the popular venue more sustainable.

Festival Village launches with new headline sponsor Smugglers Spirits – a local independent brand, featuring organically grown and hand harvested botanicals, with sustainability at the core of what they do.

‘The Secret Garden’ takes over their new restaurant site, with a specially-created menu featuring locally-grown ingredients and herbs, sponsored by The Secret Garden Distillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As they open for the summer months, Festival Village have plans to make the venue more sustainable, including switching to recycled PET plastic cups and working together with waste management partners, who turn general waste into compressed bricks used within construction.

The new site opens as a community for local businesses and artists, complete with street food, live music, and a festival vibe throughout the summer months and beyond.

Set in a prime location between the Balmoral Hotel and Princes Street Gardens (East), with views overlooking Edinburgh Castle, Festival Village’s ethos is to support local businesses, as well as matching values on sustainability.

This year, they have collaborated with independent food traders throughout the city, including award-winning Pizza Geeks, Say Cheese, Butcher Boy, and brand-new Brothers Poutinerie – offering traditional Canadian delicacies.

Danny McCormick, general manager of Festival Village, said: “We're so excited for people to experience the new and improved Festival Village.

“It's been a long time in the making and we're super proud with the upgraded space and thrilled to be working with our new sponsor Smuggler Spirits.”

Jacquelyn Stewart, general manager of Waverley Market, said: “We are delighted to welcome Festival Village back to our excellent rooftop area, with their brand-new look and plans to make the site more sustainable.