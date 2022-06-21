Edinburgh pizza restaurant will give a free slice to 'anyone who needs it' every Tuesday lunchtime

Pizza Geeks will be giving a free slice of pizza away to those in need every Tuesday lunchtime.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:24 pm

Starting from today, the brand will be opening their Haymarket restaurant on Dalry Road every Tuesday between 1-3pm to offer a slice of pizza to anyone who needs it.

There are also plans to roll out this initiative to their Leith branch, once it is up and running.

In 2018, Pizza Geeks launched ‘Pizza for the People’, a one for one initiative that sees sales of their featured pizza matched and donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within the local community. Since then, more than 23,000 pizzas have been given away to those in need.

The restaurant has been working closely with local charities and organisations to ensure the food gets to the people who need it most.

However, the bosses behind the independent pizzeria have decided to further expand the initiative, in response to the cost of living crisis.

Patrick Ward and Finlay Clarkson, Co-Founders of Pizza Geeks said: "With the cost of living crisis causing so much worries for people all over the country we feel now is a good time to do so. Community slice is for anyone who could use one so please if you know anyone who is struggling at this time let them know and hopefully pizza geeks can help a little bit”

Pizza Geeks will be giving away a free slice to those in need.

Pizza Geeks started out serving at some of Edinburgh’s best street food markets, before launching their Haymarket restaurant in 2018. Last year, they opened their second location on the Leith shore.

