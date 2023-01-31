The Edinburgh restaurants named in list of 100 most romantic eateries in the UK

A popular booking platform has just released its list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the UK – and three Edinburgh eateries have made the cut.

The list, compiled from over one million verified diner reviews from OpenTable, comes in time for Valentine’s Day, when over half of Brits will be celebrating at a restaurant this year.

The list features spots that diners say deliver on romance – and features a variety of cuisines including French, Spanish, British and Japanese.

The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2023 have been revealed, finding three restaurants from Edinburgh have made the list.

The list spans 33 locations in the UK, with Yorkshire taking the No.1 spot with 18 restaurants on the list, closely followed by London, featuring 17 restaurants.

Scotland’s capital city has three venues in the top 100 – Angels with Bagpipes, Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant and Tapa making the list.

Robin Chiang, VP of Global Sales and Services, OpenTable comments: “As the industry continues to face headwinds, it's fantastic to see the majority of Brits have plans to dine out for Valentine’s Day.

For those planning to dine out for the occasion, the time to book is now: our 2022 data shows that more than half of reservations were in by the 7th February.”

According to a recent survey conducted by OpenTable, on average, Brits plan to spend £65 per person on Valentine’s Day.

Gen Z is planning to spend the most (£88 per person) on average and are looking to do something extra special: over half (56%) are planning to celebrate with a dining experience such as a wine pairing, a tasting menu, or a chef experience.

Findings also reveal the top turn-offs and red flags for a dinner date, with all generations agreeing that drinking too much (47%), being a noisy eater (40%) and expecting their bill to be paid for by their date (30%) are the most commonly identified red flags.

For Gen Z, ordering meat when your date is veggie or vegan (18%) is one of the biggest no go’s, whilst Millennials (32%) and over 65s (36%) agree that turning up late is a turn off.