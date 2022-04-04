1. The Witchery
The Witchery in Castlehill is renowned for its fine dining in a spectacular Gothic space. Dine by candlelight in the Secret Garden dining room, bask in the lavish atmosphere and enjoy award-winning food and drink.
Photo: David Cheskin
2. Rhubarb
Rhubarb at Prestonfield House, Priestfield Road, is a luxurious restaurant at the 17th Century manor hotel. Impress your date with fine dining beneath opulent chandeliers in a grand Regency dining room.
Photo: David Cheskin
3. The Wee Greek Kitchen
The Wee Greek Kitchen in Dalkeith Road, Prestonfield, is a family-run restaurant serving heartfelt Greek and Mediterranean food in an intimate, relaxed space.
Photo: The Wee Greek Kitchen
4. Café Marlayne
Café Marlayne in Thistle Street, New Town, is a bustling French bistro which serves twists on the classics in a cosy atmosphere.
Photo: Google Streetview