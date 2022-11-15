Bar Hütte’s enchanting après ski village is officially open in Edinbugh city centre – and it’s the perfect place to get you in the mood for Christmas.

Back by popular demand, the venue returned to St James Quarter on November 14 and will serve up oodles of festive cheer right through to 2023.

Inspired by some of the coolest après ski bars in Europe, Bar Hütte combines super snug ski hüttes with a vibrant and fun atmosphere.

Revellers can enjoy Christmas karaoke for up to eight people in one of Bar Hütte’s cosy Alpine hüttes, or 20 people in its infamous Party Lodges.

Guests to the alpine village can also enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizzas from Salerno Pizza. The rustic Italian pizza specialists will be serving an array of incredible tasting pizzas, including gluten-free bases and non-dairy toppings.

For those looking for family-friendly fun, the Santa Claus Club includes a karaoke hütte for one-hour, free hot chocolate and colouring pads for the kids and – best of all – the chance to get a picture with Santa himself.

There are also wreath-making sessions to get involved in, complete with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Don’t worry if you haven’t planned ahead, Bar Hütte’s magical, heated undercover courtyard is the perfect spot for a bit of winter spontaneity.

Walk-ins are welcome seven days a week, so just rock up and step inside to enjoy festive food, refreshing cocktails and seasonal hot serves.

Weekends and key dates are filling up fast, though, so book to guarantee you don’t miss out. Visit: www.barhutte.co.uk/bar-hutte-edinburgh

Booking Options:

Cosy Karaoke Hüttes

Book a cosy Alpine hütte for up to eight people for Christmas karaoke. Each hütte requires a non-refundable booking fee and this secures your exclusive use of the hütte for 1 hour, 40 minutes. Mondays & Tuesdays: £50, Wednesday - Sunday: £60

Santa Claus Club

This family-friendly booking includes a karaoke hütte for one hour, free hot chocolate and colouring pads for the kids, plus the chance to get a picture with Santa Claus. Bookable from 10am – 12.30pm on Sundays in December and Christmas week: 22nd and 23rd December. Priced at £30 for a minimum of two people, maximum of eight.

Party Lodge

Hosting a party? Our party lodges can cater for a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 people. Pay £150 for hire of the space and enjoy a Magnum of Prosecco. You can go crazy on karaoke and keep the drinks flowing for one hour, 50 minutes. For larger parties and exclusive use, get in touch with the team today. [email protected]

Wreath-Making Après Ski Style

Enjoy a delightful, friendly class with friends, and create your very own handmade Christmas wreath. The class includes everything you need to create your masterpiece, including a glass of prosecco to start your evening. Classes will be running on: Sunday 27th at 1pm, Tuesday 29th at 7pm, Wednesday 30th at 7pm, Tuesday 6th at 7pm.

Bar Hütte Opening Times

NOVEMBER

Monday - Friday 12pm - 10pm

Saturday 11am - 10pm

Sunday 11am - 8pm

DECEMBER

Monday - Friday 12pm - 10pm

Saturday 11am - 10pm

Sunday 10am - 8pm

Christmas Eve – 2pm – 8pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Closing date: January 2, 2023

