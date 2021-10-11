The decor of the Bar Hütte chalets were inspired by Inspired by previous trips to Courchevel, Zermatt and Tignes.

The pop-up bars, run by Bar Hütte, will provide private holiday style chalets for shoppers, in which they can enjoy festive drinks, live music sessions and Christmas karaoke.

The festive chalets, which are inspired by traditional Alpine ski resorts, will be located at St James Square.

Each private chalet will include a karaoke set-up, and can be booked for up to eight people for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The festive extravaganza will run until Sunday 2 January.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Bar Hütte to St James Quarter as part of our Christmas offering.

"With it being our first Christmas, we’re excited to join our customers in getting into the festive spirit and what better than mulled wine and karaoke to help us do that.

"These Alpine Après Ski’ inspired huts are the perfect way to create our very own winter wonderland here at The Quarter and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy them.”

Each chalet has its own karaoke set-up.

To book a ‘Cosy Karaoke Hütte’, you will need to pay a non-refundable booking fee of £60, which includes a Christmas karaoke set-up as well as a complimentary welcome drink.

Bar Hütte also has a VIP area that can cater for up to 20 people for two hours for £150.

For more details and to book tickets visit: https://www.barhutte.co.uk/ or get more information on Instagram and Facebook.

