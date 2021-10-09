St James Quarter: Kim Kardashian’s beauty icon Reuben de Maid to attend new fashion festival

The Quarter, which opened its doors in June, will host an array of events which will take place in over the long weekend, with a line-up that includes fashion and beauty workshops hosted by world-renowned influencers, autumnal wreath demonstrations, live music with Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival and a fashion show in partnership with Edinburgh College of Art.

Attendees can drop into the pop-up ‘Style Dome’ and watch a series of talks hosted by eight influencers. These influential hosts include Scottish fashion guru Reuben de Maid, who boasts Kim Kardashian as one of their number one fans, Dula fashion house founder Jilly Isabella and food expert Just Jess.

John Lewis will also host an exclusive session with established model Chioma who will provide top tips on how to style your wardrobe this winter.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers will also be entertained with pop-up bars, an art exhibition, and selfie stations at the ‘Style Stories’. A number of brands from The Quarter including Boots, Peloton, Ixia Flowers, Bodyshop, Keihl’s and IOLLA are also set to get involved throughout the weekend.

Rochelle Weir, brand and marketing director at St James Quarter, said: “What an event we have lined up. Not only will this give people an opportunity to see all the amazing brands, including Keihl’s and IOLLA, we have here at St James Quarter but it’s also a chance to flaunt your own style and be inspired by others.”

Edinburgh College of Art graduates will be presenting their collections with models in the galleria and onto the car park for a one-off boutique fashion show. This will give them a chance to showcase their work in person, after last year’s degree show was forced to operate online.

The 'Edinburgh Style' event will run from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 October in the St James Quarter.

Attendees can also admire work created by Textiles and Jewellery & Silversmithing graduates displayed in the ‘Style Dome’, as well as hear from Edinburgh College of Art and Graduate Fashion Week 2019 Award Winner Rosie Baird, who will be discussing her own graduate collection and the inspiration behind the St James Quarter Tartan that she designed.

Mal Burkinshaw, Head of Design at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with St James Quarter for this unique event. This opportunity gives our graduates a platform within a high-end retail context and will be an invaluable experience for them.”

Weir added: “We are also extremely excited to be working with Edinburgh College of Art graduates to bring our very own fashion show to life. If you’re in Edinburgh from the 14th-17th October, make sure to come down and check out everything we have going on – it’s not to be missed!”

To celebrate Edinburgh Style and other upcoming events, St James Quarter is offering all customers half price car parking from 5:30pm every night until Sunday 31st October.

Model poses in Edinburgh's St James Quarter, which is set to host its first fashion festival this month.

Edinburgh Style events are free to attend and will be allocated on the day through a first come, first served basis. For more information on the events taking place from Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th October visit St James Quarter’s event page at: https://stjamesquarter.com/events/

