St James Quarter has provided an insight into life behind the scenes, showcasing some of the brands’ located at The Quarter and an update on their story so far.

Ten weeks into trading, episode 3 of the ‘Behind the Quarter’ series features exclusive interviews with some of the brands that are a first for Scotland, including Pull & Bear, Stradivarius and & Other Stories.

Viewers can also enjoy watching snippets of shoppers and colleagues enjoying Edinburgh’s newest retail district.

The video comes as photographs of two men precariously scaling the golden ribbon on top of the Capital’s W hotel has sparked a security review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video reflects on what guests can now enjoy at the 1.7 million sq ft development which, once fully complete, will feature a shopping galleria with 80 different retailers, a mix of restaurants, Scotland’s first W Edinburgh hotel, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel, residential apartments and parking for 1,600 cars.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter opens the video sharing details on life at The Quarter so far before moving onto some of the first guests to enter the galleria and their initial impressions and reactions to the brand-new shopping district.

Representatives from LEGO, Rituals, Krispy Kreme, Superdrug, Bonnie & Wild, The Kooples, Lane7 and Tortilla are also interviewed in the video sharing exclusive details of what they have been up to since opening their doors and what customers can expect over the coming months.

The full video can be viewed here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.