Blue meth might be off the menu, but ‘99.1% pure’ drinks will be on it when a Breaking Bad pop-up bar opens in Edinburgh next month.

Crystal Blue, which launches at Summerhall Drinks Lab on February 14, takes its inspiration from the TV show considered one of the best of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the latest genius idea from The Cocktail Geeks, the team have previously created Stephen King, Monty Python, Walking Dead, Harry Potter and Stranger Things themed pop-up bars.

A Breaking Bad pop-up bar, from the Cocktail Geeks, opens in Edinburgh next month.

They've also created a Game of Thrones bar and experiences, which included a one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience that allowed guests to “journey across the Seven Kingdoms” and taste the closest real world counterparts to the wines described in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Tickets for Crystal Blue are on sale now.

Breaking Bad fans will get a drink upon entry, special-themed ‘Los Pollos Hermanos' popcorn, and two cocktails from the menu.

Announce their latest pop-up on Instagram, The Cocktails Geeks wrote: “Breaking Bad inspired cocktails... You're goddamn right.

“Crystal Blue launches on February 14th. We're not in the cocktail business, we're in the empire business. While we build ourselves a brand new super-bar in the Arches, you can find us cooking up cocktails at Summerhall Drinks Lab.

“Serving Thursday - Sunday until the end of March. April dates TBC. Get your tickets now and enjoy a selection of 99.1% pure delicious drinks inspired by the dangerous world of Heisenberg. They're the Bomb, yo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy tickets, visit the Cocktail Geeks website at www.thecocktailgeeks.com

Created and produced by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad was American crime drama television set and filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The series follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high-school chemistry teacher struggling to comes to terms with a recent diagnosis of stage-three lung cancer.

To secure his family's financial future before he dies, White teams up with former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to produce and distribute methamphetamine, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad