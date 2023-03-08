A Japanese restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has re-launched its popular dog menu, which allows pet owners to dine with their four-legged friends.

Maki & Ramen, which is located at St James Quarter, first introduced their pet-friendly ‘Woof Menu’ last year – and hungry dogs have been woofing it down ever since.

The chain has several restaurants in the Capital, but the branch at St James Quarter has a dog-friendly space in the outside galleria.

Maki & Ramen has re-launched its popular dog menu at St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Speaking about the new menu, marketing director Effie Koutroumanou said: “It started from observing a lot of customers and from the demand we were getting through our email and social media asking if we are pet friendly.

“St James Quarter is full of people with their dogs and we thought it is a shame if you are enjoying your ramen and there is nothing for your puppy.

“That is why we designed this menu so you have something for your furry friend. Edinburgh is one of the cities in the UK with the highest percentage of pet owners so it made sense.

“I have to say that when a dog comes to visit us the whole staff love making a fuss over them. All the pets we have are so well behaved and have great manners.

“The response has been amazing from dog owners. They seem to love the natural element to the treats. When we had dog bloggers down, the owners, and more importantly the pets, absolutely loved it.”

In creating their dog-friendly menu, Maki & Ramen teamed up with Dofos, the oldest pet store in Edinburgh.

