The best restaurants and places to eat in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, according to online reviews
Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre St James Quarter is here, bringing an ever-increasing number of shops, restaurants, and entertainment in the heart of the Capital. Once you’ve shopped until you’ve dropped, if you would like a bite to eat there’s almost too much choice. So here’s a selection of the best places to eat at St James Quarter, in order of their current ranking on Google reviews.
1. Thai Express Kitchen
Thai Express Kitchen is currently ranked the best place to eat in Edinburgh's St James Quarter. With double decker seating, the restaurant as been hailed by customers as "one of the best Thai restaurants in Scotland!"
Photo: Thai Express Kitchen
2. Haute Dolci
Haute Dolci is a luxury dessert restaurant that sells indulgent (and very Instagrammable) waffles, pancakes, brunch and more.
Photo: Haute Dolci/ Ginny Sanderson
3. Maki & Ramen
Maki & Ramen serves tantalising sushi platters, ramen bowl, and homemade noodles slow cooked in broth four eight hours at their local ramen factory. Wash it all down with a Japanese cocktail.
Photo: Contributed
4. Tortilla
Tortilla is an award-winning Mexican burritos brand which serves up fresh food straight from its counter - to dine in or take on the go.
Photo: Tortilla