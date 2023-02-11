Several new shops and restaurants are set to open at the St James Quarter this year – with some due to open in the coming weeks.

Nick Peel, managing director of the centre, revealed that Space NK is set to open a new store next month, with fashion retailer COS also set to open in mid-April. Those aren’t the only changes coming to the St James Quarter, with ‘aparthotel’ Roomzzz scheduled to open in May, The Botanist bar and restaurant in June and Flight Club – the home of ‘social darts’ – in November.

Another ‘night-time’ addition to the centre will come in November, with the arrival of TOCA Social – the world's first interactive football, games and dining experience, combining immersive gaming and world class food and drink – which is currently only available at the O2 in London.

"This is something completely different and new for the city, it will be a real success and really strengthen the night-time economy in the city centre,” said Mr Peel.

And the much-anticipated W Edinburgh hotel is due to open at the St James Quarter by the end of the year. Part of the Marriot chain, W currently has 480 luxury hotels in 68 countries. The new hotel coming to the capital is one of only four W’s opening this year, with the other three in Prague, Budapest and Milan. The Edinburgh offering will provide 244 rooms, 42 suites and one presidential suite.

It will have a rooftop terrace which will accommodate 600 people, offering views to die for, as well as a lounge for up to 200 people to enjoy live music. The hotel will also include a private Brazilian bar, offering private tastings with guest chefs. Plans for the hotel also boast five meeting rooms, a gym, a spa and its own recording studio.

Several events are also coming to the St James Quarter, with the ‘Love Beauty’ event takes place on Valentine’s Day next week. The Edinburgh Seafood Festival is set to make a splash in March and Comic Con will also take place in the car park area on April 8 and 9.

Nick Peel, managing director, St James Quarter, speaking at the ETAG conference today.