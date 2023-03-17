News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
8 minutes ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
10 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
10 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
11 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
16 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal

Edinburgh St James Quarter: Bonnie & Wild named best food hall in UK by National Geographic

Edinburgh food hall is named best in the UK by National Geographic

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 3 min read

An Edinburgh food hall has been named the best in the whole UK by National Geographic. Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter placed first on the list by the respected travel magazine – beating renowned venues from London, Sheffield, and Manchester.

National Geographic wrote: “Chef-led concepts take centre stage at Bonnie & Wild, where diners can enjoy steamed Shetland mussels and grilled king prawns from Creel Caught (the first solo venture from the National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean), or a delectable katsu chicken curry from Salt & Chilli Oriental (the brainchild of TV chef Jimmy Lee). Plus, ingredients are chiefly sourced from local producers and purveyors committed to sustainability.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bonnie & Wild also placed 13th on a list of best food halls in the UK by global travel site Big 7 Travel. Judges praised the hall, which has room for at least 700 diners, as “light and contemporary” with a “stunning selection” of “legendary” food.

Edinburgh food hall Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter offers food from the likes of Soup and Caboodle, El Perro Negro, and Stack and Still
Edinburgh food hall Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter offers food from the likes of Soup and Caboodle, El Perro Negro, and Stack and Still
Edinburgh food hall Bonnie & Wild in St James Quarter offers food from the likes of Soup and Caboodle, El Perro Negro, and Stack and Still
Most Popular

They wrote: “Some of Scotland’s highest acclaimed chefs are hard at work at this upmarket food hall in St James Quarter. The light and contemporary space features a stunning selection of independent food and drink producers, with room for at least 700 diners. On the menu, you’ll find everything from legendary Sri Lankan street food to Scottish seafood from MasterChef winner Gary Maclean to craft coffee.

"It’s also home to El Perro Negro, the two-time winner of the ‘Best Burger in the UK’. If your trip has inspired you to put on a pinny at home several speciality retailers are selling artisanal produce, luxury artisan gelato and an excellent selection of award-winning wines.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, Ryan Barrie, Bonnie & Wild's managing director, said: "This is a brilliant accolade, and is testament to the quality Scottish food and drink on offer at Bonnie & Wild, as well as the dedication and professionalism of our staff and concessionaires.

"Our 12 kitchens and artisanal retailers represent a dynamic and diverse Scotland committed to serving up the best of Scotland, and include well-known faces such as Gary Maclean of Creel Caught and Jimmy Lee of Salt & Chilli Oriental and Leith Woks, award-winning kitchens El Perro Negro and Kochchi, family favourites east PIZZAS, Joelato, Stack & Still and Cairngorm, and new enterprises Chooks, the IM Bottleshop, and Soup & Caboodle.

Pizzas from east in Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter
Pizzas from east in Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter
Pizzas from east in Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter

"We know that Scotland has some of the world's best food and drink, and it's fantastic to see that our collective efforts in showcasing Scotland have been recognised by Bonnie & Wild's inclusion in this list and us taking the top spot in National Geographic's list of the UK's best Food Halls."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “St James Quarter is extremely proud to house one of the leading food halls in the UK which is home to some of Scotland's best chefs, independent restaurants, and street food kitchens including Creel Caught by Gary Maclean, Salt & Chilli by Jimmy Lee, Leith Woks, Kochchi and the newly opened Soup and Caboodle. Bonnie and Wild has continued to evolve over the past two years and we are delighted that their unique offer has been continually recognised by industry experts and respected media.”

Seven new shops and restaurants opening in St James Quarter in 2023

Gary MacleanSt James QuarterEdinburgh