Some flippin’ good news! A popular Edinburgh burger joint has become a finalist for the 2023 National Burger of the Year awards.

El Perro Negro, which has a branch in the Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace at St James Quarter, is one of the 16 finalists for the award for their burger named ‘The Big D’.

Finalists will firstly be required to cook their own signature burger in front of the judges, before creating a technical burger made up from a specific selection of ingredients from event sponsors that the organisers will supply on the day.

The Big D. Image: El Perro Negro

They will also compete in a meat-free burger round sponsored by The Vegetarian Butcher.

El Perro Negro is no stranger to awards. In recent years, it has won a string of culinary and business accolades, including UK’s best burger in 2021 and in 2019.

Dine Out’s National Burger Awards will be hosted at Islington Electrowerkz in London on February 22.

“Fluffy buns, succulent patties and condiments galore – what’s not to love about the beloved burger?” says Genna Ash-Brown, editor of Dine Out Magazine, which organises and runs the event.

“With so many stellar entries flying in for this year’s National Burger Awards, narrowing it down to just 16 finalists really was a painstaking (and hunger inducing!) task.

“But we got there in the end – and what an exceptional line-up it is, packed with former winners, past competitors and feisty new entrants looking to leave their mark on a revered national stage. We can’t wait to get stuck in!”

The 2023 National Burger Awards Finalists:

Bleecker - Double Cheeseburger

Eat the Bird- Dirty Ronald

El Perro Negro - The Big D

Fattso - Royal with Extra Cheese

Flying Cows - The Shiitake

Fridays - Wagyu Talkin’ ‘bout Burger

Haché - Paris Smashburger

Leytonstone Tavern - The Bone Daddy

Liberation Group - The Butcombe Burger

Lou & Joe’s Burger Company - The Holme Boy

Please Sir! - The Limitless

Revolution Bars Group - Blue Cheese & Truffle

Squeezed - Beetlejuice

The Flavour Trailer - Classic Flavour

The Forge Kitchen - Bertram’s Brisket Burger

