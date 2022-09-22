Starting next month, diners can enjoy the 'Down The Rabbit Hole' menu, which will retell Lewis Caroll’s childhood tales with a colourful feast in fine dining style.

Chef Nico Simeone and his team have created eye-deceiving dishes inspired by famous phrases and characters from the classic novel, prepared with unusual ingredients and flavours.

The new six-course tasting menu highlights nature's oddities and peculiarities, with courses including “Mad Hatters Tea Party”, “The White Rabbit”. “Paint The Roses Red”. “Eat Me, Drink Me!” and “Off With Its Head!”

Visitors will finish off their dining experience with Six by Nico's mind-altering Psychedelic dessert - “Learn How To Make Mushrooms”.

Andy Temple, Chief Creative Officer at Six by Nico Restaurant Group said: "Six by Nico's latest theme is perfect for those looking for a magical food adventure. Throughout October and November, guests will be transported down the rabbit hole to a world of intrigue and enjoy our whimsical dining experience. With our most immersive theme to date, expect the unexpected ".

The menu will be available from October 10 to November 20. It is priced at £37 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £30 at each restaurant. There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as wacky Alice in Wonderland inspired snacks.

A glimpse of the first course of the Alice in Wonderland inspired menu - The Mad Hatters Tea Party.

Diners can book a table now for 'Down the Rabbit Hole’ at the restaurant on Hanover Street in Edinburgh, with each six-course tasting menu available from noon to night.