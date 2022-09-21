The Creel Restaurant is well-known within the Dunbar community, having been owned by Logan Thorburn for 16 years.

However, Logan, who earned his stripes under seafood guru Rick Stein, is now looking to focus on other interests and has decided to close the restaurant doors and put it up for sale.

The business is being sold with vacant possession, which presents a fantastic turnkey opportunity for a new chef or husband and wife team to take over a popular local restaurant in a pleasant seaside town.

Tony Spence, senior hospitality business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “The restaurant is ideally situated in Dunbar, close to the harbour and bustling High Street and caters for up to 36 covers.

“When the business was trading, it was extremely popular amongst locals and tourists for its seafood dishes, although the modern décor would suit a variety of different cuisines.

“The business also boasted excellent reviews across TripAdvisor, Google and Facebook, providing a fantastic platform for a new owner to build on.”

The Creel Restaurant is on the market at offers over £150,000 for the freehold going concern.

Speaking about the popular eatery, The Michelin Guide stated: “An unassuming, cosy former pub with wood-panelling on the walls and ceiling.

“The experienced chef creates good value, full-flavoured dishes using seafood fresh from the adjacent harbour. Service is friendly.”