12 amazing Edinburgh restaurants where you need to eat according to Time Out – including Baba and Aurora

Edinburgh, we know, is blessed with some of the finest restaurants in the UK. Indeed, there are now so many incredible eateries in the Capital, it can sometimes be difficult deciding which ones to visit.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Worry not, though, as travel guide Time Out has compiled a handy list of the best places to dine out in our fair city.

Take a look through our picture galley to see, in no particular order, what the Time Out team considers to be the city’s very best restaurants.

And before you go, please let us know your own favourite in the comments section.

1. The Gardener’s Cottage

Where: Royal Terrace Gardens, 1 London Rd, Edinburgh EH7 5DX. Time Out says: A cottage restaurant boasting quaint decor and an atmosphere of energetic bonhomie. Photo: Third Party

2. Aurora

Where: 187 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh EH6 5LQ. Time Out says: A dinky restaurant serving some of the most inventive cooking Edinburgh has to offer. Photo: Third Party

3. Fhior

Where: 36 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SB. Time Out says: Their ambitious use of foraged ingredients and local produce is one that pays off across every dish on their seven or ten-course menu. Photo: Third Party

4. Aizle

Where: Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ. Time Out says: Put your faith in the chef's hands at this neo-bistro with an intense focus on seasonal ingredients Photo: Third Party

