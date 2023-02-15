10 restaurants in Edinburgh have been named the overall best in the city at the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

OpenTable collates more than 40,000 new diner reviews every month to find the most popular restaurants in different regions. The results are sorted by category to help you find your new favourite places to eat.

Each result attached to these awards are based solely on the reviews of diners who have visited the restaurant they submit for review, with more than 450,000 submitted every month.

Good customer service is, of course, crucial to enjoying a meal in a restaurant.

Indeed, out of nearly 4,000 diners surveyed a few years back, 74% said customer service was what influenced their dining decisions most, followed by food quality (46%) and value for money (21%).

Take a look through our gallery to see the 10 restaurants in Edinburgh which have been named as having the Best Sevice in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.

2 . 1 Brasserie @ No 11 Where: 11 Brunswick Street, Edinburgh EH7 5JB. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.7 out of 5 from 461 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Tapa Where: 9 Shore Place, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6SW. t was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5 from 913 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Forage & Chatter Where: 1A Alva St, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. It was rated 'exceptional', scoring 4.8 out of 5 from 1650 reviews. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales