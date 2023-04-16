The AA recently revealed its top culinary destinations – and Edinburgh came out as one of the best cities in the whole of the UK for foodies.

In total, 29 of the Capital’s restaurants featured in the prestigious annual guide.

Now in its 29th edition, The AA Restaurant Guide 2023 features over 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

The guide provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.

The Restaurant Guide 2023 is available for £17.99 RRP in bookshops and online.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 29 Edinburgh restaurants featured in The AA Restaurant Guide 2023 .

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 29 Edinburgh restaurants featured in the AA's Restaurant Guide 2023 .

2 . Timberyard 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Kitchin 78, Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6LX Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Number One, The Balmoral 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2EQ Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

