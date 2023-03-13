These are some of the best Spanish tapas restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

In recent years, the popularity of tapas has soared, as can be seen by the number of places across the Capital where locals can get their fix of patatas bravas, croquetas and calamares – washed down with sangria.

If you’re looking to enjoy some delicious food, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 10 top-rated Spanish joints in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty tapas.

1 . Spanish delights Take a look through our photo gallery to discover 10 of the best tapas joints in Edinburgh.

2 . Tapas3 Where: 6/8 Howden Street, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9HL. Rating: 5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer wrote: Excellent and varied tapas. We can't wait to go back. Very attentve service. Comfortable interior away from the bustle.

3 . Piggs Where: 276 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8AA Scotland. Rating 5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer wrote: Great place. Certainly cozy but in keeping with a Spanish theme. Great food outstanding wine and a cool hot spot for lunch that's reasonably priced - will definitely visit again.

4 . Indaba Where: 3 Lochrin Terrace Tollcross, Edinburgh EH3 9QJ. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One TripAdvisor reviewer wrote: We visited this restaurant early one evening with a family and had a wonderful evening. The food was great. Flavoursome, varied, cooked to perfection. The staff were helpful, very welcoming and friendly. We left very satisfied.