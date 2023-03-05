These are some of the best Mexican restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

In recent years, the popularity of Mexican cuisine has soared, as can be seen by the number of places across the Capital where locals can get their hungry fix of burritos, tacos, fajitas – and of course margarita cocktails.

If you are looking to enjoy some delicious food, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 11 top-rated Mexican joints in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Mexican cuisine.

1 . Deliciosa! These are the 11 best Mexican restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

2 . Bodega Where: 14-15 Albert Place Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH7 5HN. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'I went to Bodega with my friend. We ordered four kinds of tacos and corn. Everything was super tasty. Try mushroom tacos!'

3 . Mariachi Where: 7 Victoria Street, Edinburgh EH1 2HE. Rating 4,5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'What a fantastic little authentic Mexican restaurant in Grassmarket area. Great food, great value and great staff. Menu is varied and authentic and food cooked to perfection'.

4 . Las Iguanas Where: 141-143 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 4JY. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Walked in, no booking but we were seating and fed within 20 mins. Great servers, food and drinks!' '