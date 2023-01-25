People in Edinburgh can get their hands on a free burrito to celebrate Burns Night this Wednesday (January 25). Deliveroo has teamed up with Mexican street food restaurant FreshMex in Lothian Road to giveaway 132 vouchers for customers in Edinburgh.

Residents looking for an alternative Burns Night Supper can get their hands on a free dish – including a limited-edition vegan haggis or haggis burrito (regular size) worth £9.95, which consists of a tortilla wrap with lime & coriander rice or refried beans, and your choice of fresh, homemade fillings and toppings from FreshMex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Marriage, regional manager of Scotland at Deliveroo, said: "We've teamed up with one of Scotland's most-loved Deliveroo restaurants, FreshMex, to give Aberdeen and Edinburgh locals a chance to have their Burns Night supper delivered direct to their doors. While a Burrito isn’t the first dish that springs to mind when we think of Burns Night, we wanted to combine one of Scotland’s most ordered dishes with Robbie Burns’ appreciation of the Haggis. "Sláinte Mhath!"

Fresh Mex is offering free burritos to people in Edinburgh with Deliveroo