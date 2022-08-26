Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend has arrived, and if you’re searching for something light but filling to dine out with family or friends, tapas are worth considering.

With chilly yet dry weathe r in store, you can never go wrong with having tapas for lunch and dinner as they can be served either hot or cold.

So, whether you’re a serious meat eater or a fully-fledged vegan, we have come up with a list of top rated restaurants across Edinburgh for some inspiration.

Here we had a look through all the user reviews on Tripadvisor for restaurants and other food joints in Edinburgh that offer a variety of tapas, with those rated 4.5 and above.

Which one do you think you will be trying?

Top 5 restaurants for tapas in Edinburgh

Tapas3 (5 out of 5, 208 reviews)

Tapas3 on Howden Street serves some of the best tapas in town

Where: 6/8 Howden Street Newington, Southside, Hollywood, Edinburgh EH8 9HL Scotland

Review: “Went here after reading reviews and were not disappointed. Great Tapas as the name would suggest and friendly service, even had my favourite Spanish brandy. Highly recommend this.”

Where: 276 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8AA Scotland

Review: Great dinner of delicious tapas. Very small venue so I recommend you make reservations. We did the same day so that was easy. The service was friendly and excellent. Fun vibe with waitstaff in PIGG t-shirts and kilts. The assorted charcuterie board was wonderful. And an assortment of delish meats and cheeses.”

Indaba restaurant in Edinburgh serves some of the best tapas, according to Tripadvisor.

Where: 3 Lochrin Terrace Tollcross, Edinburgh EH3 9QJ Scotland

Review: “We visited this restaurant early one evening with a family and had a wonderful evening. The food was great. Flavoursome, varied, cooked to perfection. The staff were helpful, very welcoming and friendly. We left very satisfied.”

Where: 19 Shore Place, Edinburgh EH6 6SW Scotland

Review: “Visiting Edinburgh but staying in Leith, randomly went here on a Saturday night (lucky enough to get a last minute booking ) Tapas was lovely, and a very nice Rioja for a reasonable price. Friend I was with spent many years living in Valencia - and she rated the food - so high praise! Had an acoustic guitarist playing which was a lovely touch. Definitely recommend”

Where: 103-105 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2AB Scotland

Review: “This is a gem of a place. It was so friendly and the food was delicious! Staff are welcoming and the manager goes out of her way to make sure you have everything you need. Great variety of food to choose from and reasonable prices. Best to book as they can be busy. Can’t wait to go back!”