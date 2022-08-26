Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh has seen recent thunderstorms , but calmer conditions are expected just in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

And Edinburgh residents surely want to end their summer in a memorable way because the perfect outings with friends and family all depend on nice sunny weather.

While much of the UK saw significant rainfall on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26, Edinburgh has been blessed with clear weather, which is expected to continue.

What is the weather going to be like this weekend in Edinburgh?

Now that we look forward to a three-day weekend from August 27 to August 29 - the last bank holiday before Christmas - can we expect some nice weather as well?

Here’s what the Met Office has said about the chances of us enjoying some bank holiday sun.

What does Bank Holiday weekend look like in Edinburgh?

According to the Met Office , while it’s been a muggy week so far, with rain affecting the western and northern regions of the UK, the remainder of the week will see the rain move eastward.

The Met Office is currently anticipating more settled weather with warm sunny breaks over the Bank Holiday weekend. Showers are possible, but they are most likely to occur before the weekend.

Sunday is expected to be gloomy, with temperatures slightly above average in the south and Bank Holiday Monday should be fine and dry.

What is the weather forecast for Bank Holiday weekend in Edinburgh?

Friday, August 26

Dry at first in the east but outbreaks of rain in the west spreading to all parts by early afternoon. Some heavy rain in places in the afternoon. Drier in the west later. Maximum temperature 17°C.

Saturday, August 27 to Monday August 29

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry, with the possibility of an isolated rain. On Sunday and Monday, it will be dry with sunny breaks. The east coast is cooling off, but the west is still fairly warm.

What is the weather like after the August Bank Holiday?

August 30 to September 8.

A dry start to the period with sunny spells, especially in the west, with the possibility of an isolated shower in the far southwest and a strong breeze across southern coastal areas.

Throughout the week and into September, high pressure will prevail, delivering fine and dry weather to most places. Rain is possible in the west and northwest at times, and thundery showers are possible in the south and east. Winds have returned to being typically light.

The end of this period could be marked by a move to more unsettled weather, most likely in the north and west, with the south and east seeing the most dry weather.