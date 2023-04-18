News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the 2000s: 13 random things Edinburgh people miss about the early Noughties – in pictures

While the early 2000s may only feel like yesterday, it’s hard to believe it was over two decades ago.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST

From quirky fashion trends to flip phones, iPods and intenet cafes, the Noughties were an exciting for many people.

And closer to home Edinburgh’s high streets have changed almost beyond recognition since then, with many shops, bars and nightclubs no longer in business.

We’ve trawled through the pictures archives to bring you 13 random things we miss about the Scottish capital in the early 2000s.

Take a look through or photo gallery for a trip back in time.

The iconic ice cream shop closed its doors for the last time in 2002.

1. Mr Bonis

The iconic ice cream shop closed its doors for the last time in 2002. Photo: TSPL

Come rain or shine, the restaurant was a staple amongst Edinburgh families - particularly with their enticing make your own pizza to keep kids entertained

2. Est, Est, Est, George Street

Come rain or shine, the restaurant was a staple amongst Edinburgh families - particularly with their enticing make your own pizza to keep kids entertained Photo: TSPL

First a Wimpy, then a Burger King, it vanished from Princes Street in March 2011, to make way for the new Apple store, but returned to Princes Street to a much smaller venue in recent years at the old Ann Summers outlet near Primark and Gap

3. Burger King, Princes Street

First a Wimpy, then a Burger King, it vanished from Princes Street in March 2011, to make way for the new Apple store, but returned to Princes Street to a much smaller venue in recent years at the old Ann Summers outlet near Primark and Gap Photo: TSPL

Before Netflix and Amazon Prime there was something exciting about a trip to Blockbuster to mull over the film choices.

4. Blockbuster

Before Netflix and Amazon Prime there was something exciting about a trip to Blockbuster to mull over the film choices. Photo: Contributed

