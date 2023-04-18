Edinburgh in the 2000s: 13 random things Edinburgh people miss about the early Noughties – in pictures
While the early 2000s may only feel like yesterday, it’s hard to believe it was over two decades ago.
From quirky fashion trends to flip phones, iPods and intenet cafes, the Noughties were an exciting for many people.
And closer to home Edinburgh’s high streets have changed almost beyond recognition since then, with many shops, bars and nightclubs no longer in business.
We’ve trawled through the pictures archives to bring you 13 random things we miss about the Scottish capital in the early 2000s.
Take a look through or photo gallery for a trip back in time.
Page 1 of 4