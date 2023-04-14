The local confectionary shop or corner corner shop was always a great place to go with pocket money in hand – and many who grew up in Edinburgh will have sweet memories of spending their pennies on little paper bags full of sugary delights.
1. Sweet Dreams
2. Edinburgh Rock
Edinburgh Rock – that mysterious substance somewhere between candy and chalk, looming large in the memories of every Scottish child who ever made a dash for the gift shop on a school trip and named as a play on Castle Rock, which Edinburgh's most visible monument sits atop – is a stalwart of the Scottish experience for tourists and locals alike. The pastel-hued sweet, with its distinctive crumbly texture differentiating it from lettered Blackpool Rock, was first concocted in the 19th century by Alexander Ferguson – also known as “Sweetie Sandy” – who taught himself to make confectionery in his parents' Doune outhouse. Photo: Third Party
3. Creamola Foam
Creamola Foam was a soft drink - produced by dissolving raspberry, orange, lemon or cola granules in water to create a foaming, fizzy, luminous beverage. Production of the drink began in Glasgow during the 1950s - and Creamola immediately become one of Scotland’s most iconic exports alongside Tunnock’s Teacakes and Irn-Bru. The brightly packaged drink is a staple of many Scots’ fond memories of childhood - and when production halted in 1997 many were heartbroken. Photo: Third Party
4. Kola Cubes / Cola Cubes
Kola Cubes, or Cola Cubes, were like little pieces of geometric joy. Photo: Third Party