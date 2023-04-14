News you can trust since 1873
80s, 90s, 00s retro: 11 sweets to make you feel nostalgic about childhood - including Wham bars and Bon Bons

The local confectionary shop or corner corner shop was always a great place to go with pocket money in hand – and many who grew up in Edinburgh will have sweet memories of spending their pennies on little paper bags full of sugary delights.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 19:29 BST

And let us know which sweeties were you favourite growing up in the comments section.

1. Sweet Dreams

Take a look through our picture gallery to see some of the sweets you might remember if you grew up in Edinburgh in the 80s, 90s and 2000s. Photo: Third Party

2. Edinburgh Rock

Edinburgh Rock – that mysterious substance somewhere between candy and chalk, looming large in the memories of every Scottish child who ever made a dash for the gift shop on a school trip and named as a play on Castle Rock, which Edinburgh's most visible monument sits atop – is a stalwart of the Scottish experience for tourists and locals alike. The pastel-hued sweet, with its distinctive crumbly texture differentiating it from lettered Blackpool Rock, was first concocted in the 19th century by Alexander Ferguson – also known as “Sweetie Sandy” – who taught himself to make confectionery in his parents' Doune outhouse. Photo: Third Party

3. Creamola Foam

Creamola Foam was a soft drink - produced by dissolving raspberry, orange, lemon or cola granules in water to create a foaming, fizzy, luminous beverage. Production of the drink began in Glasgow during the 1950s - and Creamola immediately become one of Scotland’s most iconic exports alongside Tunnock’s Teacakes and Irn-Bru. The brightly packaged drink is a staple of many Scots’ fond memories of childhood - and when production halted in 1997 many were heartbroken. Photo: Third Party

4. Kola Cubes / Cola Cubes

Kola Cubes, or Cola Cubes, were like little pieces of geometric joy. Photo: Third Party

