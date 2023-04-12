News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the 90s and 00s: 12 pictures looking back at Princes Street’s lost shops of the 1990s and 2000s

Edinburgh’s Princes Street has changed a lot in recent years and many iconic stores – such as the iconic Jenners department store – have sadly closed for business.

By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 13:51 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:36 BST

Both the internet and the arrival of the nearby St James Quarter has led many locals and tourists to do their shopping elsewhere, and the Capital’s most famous street can often seems quite deserted nowadays.

But it wasn’t always this way. Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen great Princes Street shops of the Nineties and Nougthies that are much missed.

A highly fashionable blast from the past this one. Burberry closed its Princes Street outlet in 1999.

A highly fashionable blast from the past this one. Burberry closed its Princes Street outlet in 1999. Photo: LUCIE HUSBAND

Despite being situated just a couple of doors down from HMV, Virgin Megastore somehow managed to co-exist with its major rival for almost 30 years.

Despite being situated just a couple of doors down from HMV, Virgin Megastore somehow managed to co-exist with its major rival for almost 30 years. Photo: JUSTIN SPITTLE

Did what it said on the tin: books, and lots of them, at bargain basement prices. Lovely.

Did what it said on the tin: books, and lots of them, at bargain basement prices. Lovely. Photo: Bill Henry

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it.

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it. Photo: PAUL RAEBURN

