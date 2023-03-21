Edinburgh's St James Quarter may be known for its designer fashion brands, but those who prefer preloved will be thrilled to hear a three-day pop-up vintage clothes market is coming to the venue this weekend.

We Are, a ‘second life’ fashion brand who are behind the event, will be setting up stalls with their garments in the centre’s car park this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Telling fashion lovers what to expect, the organisers promised “a great atmosphere and thousands of preloved, quality designer vintage garments for you to give a second life to.”

As for what bargains can be had, visitors will be able to snap up “sportswear, dresses, t-shirts, denim, streetwear, coats, jackets and much more in sizes XS to plus size. Prices start from around £4 per garment.”

Those heading along can buy as much or as little as they want, as the organisers explained: “We weigh your purchases and that determines the cost, based on £25 a kilo (but you do not need to buy a whole kilo). It’s roughly £6-8 for denim, £6 for a dress, and £4 for a t-shirt.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an early bird vintage lover, or want to join us in the last hour. There will be plenty of incredible one-time pieces for you to discover.”

Tickets are available at the door, but pre-booking is highly-recommend to guarantee your entry.