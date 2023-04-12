News you can trust since 1873
10 celebrities who went to Edinburgh Academy including Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and Coldplay star

Edinburgh Academy boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils, including one of the stars of Game of Thrones and a member of multi-million-selling band Coldplay.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where acclaimed actor Iain Glen or radio presenter Nicky Campbell went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Edinburgh Academy, and did any attend the school at the same time as you or your children?

Edinburgh Academy boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils.

1. Collage Maker-12-Apr-2023-03-54-PM-1155.jpg

Edinburgh Academy boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils. Photo: Third Party

The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

2. Iain Glenn

The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Photo: Third Party

Joseph Bell was an eminent surgeon and believed to be the inspiration behind the character of Sherlock Holmes.

3. Dr Joseph Bell

Joseph Bell was an eminent surgeon and believed to be the inspiration behind the character of Sherlock Holmes. Photo: Third Party

Guy Berryman is the bass player in mega-selling UK band Coldplay. Whilst at Edinburgh Academy, Guy played trumpet and drums in the school band.

4. Guy Berryman

Guy Berryman is the bass player in mega-selling UK band Coldplay. Whilst at Edinburgh Academy, Guy played trumpet and drums in the school band. Photo: Third Party

Related topics:ColdplayEdinburgh Academy