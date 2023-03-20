4 . Alexander Graham Bell

The phrase “give someone a bell” (phone them) could not be more appropriate when you consider the Scottish-born inventor who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone. Bell was from Edinburgh, at an early age he attended the Royal High School until he was 15. Later on he studied at Edinburgh University. Fun Fact: Did you know “ahoy-hoy” was Bell’s original proposition as the standard greeting for picking up the phone? Photo: Third Party