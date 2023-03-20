Edinburgh’s schools, colleges and universities have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.
If you’ve ever wondered where Outlander star Sam Heughan or Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh were educated we’ve got the answers for you.
How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to school, college or university in Edinburgh and did any attend the same one as you or your children?
1. 15 celebrities educated in Edinburgh
2. JK Rowling
You didn’t know that the author of the beloved Harry Potter novels studied in Edinburgh? In 1996, J.K. Rowling completed a teacher training course at Moray House but continued working on her novel in her spare time. In fact, Rowling wrote parts of the first Harry Potter book in cafes in Edinburgh. One record-breaking film franchise later, she is now one of the world’s wealthiest and best known authors. Photo: Third Party
3. Charles Darwin
Legendary scholar and arguably history’s most famous biologist, Charles Darwin, went to University of Edinburgh Medical School between 1825 - 1827. His father pushed him to do so, however, Darwin quickly discovered that the life of a surgeon was not for him. Instead, his career as a Naturalist took off and he wrote groundbreaking texts such as On the Origin of Species, an outline of Evolution. Photo: Third Party
4. Alexander Graham Bell
The phrase “give someone a bell” (phone them) could not be more appropriate when you consider the Scottish-born inventor who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone. Bell was from Edinburgh, at an early age he attended the Royal High School until he was 15. Later on he studied at Edinburgh University. Fun Fact: Did you know “ahoy-hoy” was Bell’s original proposition as the standard greeting for picking up the phone? Photo: Third Party