17 incredible photos of Edinburgh in 1995, the year the Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status
Nineteen ninety-five was big year for Edinburgh, with some grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of the city.
At Leith Docks, thousands gathered as the Cutty Sark Tall Ships arrived at the old port. The year also saw the reopening of the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium, following a multi-million pound overhaul.
On Morrison Street, the doors of the shiny new Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) swung open for the first time, while the city’s main thoroughfare, Princes Street, witnessed history being made when thousands took part in Scotland’s first ever official gay rights march.
It was also the year Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see what life was like in Edinburgh back in 1995.