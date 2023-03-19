News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
14 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
17 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
18 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
18 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
19 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

17 incredible photos of Edinburgh in 1995, the year the Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status

Nineteen ninety-five was big year for Edinburgh, with some grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of the city.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

At Leith Docks, thousands gathered as the Cutty Sark Tall Ships arrived at the old port. The year also saw the reopening of the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium, following a multi-million pound overhaul.

On Morrison Street, the doors of the shiny new Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) swung open for the first time, while the city’s main thoroughfare, Princes Street, witnessed history being made when thousands took part in Scotland’s first ever official gay rights march.

It was also the year Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns gained UNESCO World Heritage status.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what life was like in Edinburgh back in 1995.

Have a look through our photo galllery to see what Edinburgh life was like back in 1995.

1. Take a trip back to Edinburgh in 1995

Have a look through our photo galllery to see what Edinburgh life was like back in 1995. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Tens of thousands of merry revellers packed Princes Street for Edinburgh's New Year Celebrations to mark the end of 1995.

2. Hogmanay

Tens of thousands of merry revellers packed Princes Street for Edinburgh's New Year Celebrations to mark the end of 1995. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh Evening News bus float (which was made up to resemble a vintage tramcar) at the Edinburgh International Festival Cavalcade in 1995.

3. Festival Cavalcade

The Edinburgh Evening News bus float (which was made up to resemble a vintage tramcar) at the Edinburgh International Festival Cavalcade in 1995. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
World heritage body UNESCO designated Edinburgh's Old Town and New Town as world heritage sites in 1995.

4. UNESCO status

World heritage body UNESCO designated Edinburgh's Old Town and New Town as world heritage sites in 1995. Photo: Graeme Hunter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
EdinburghEdinburgh International Conference Centre