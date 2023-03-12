We take a look at the best prehistoric and ancient sites you can visit within a short drive of Edinburgh city centre.
From Neolithic and Bronze Age hill settlements and burial mounds as old as the pyramids of Giza, to Iron Age remains and Roman-era forts, there are plenty of fascinating things to see in and around the Capital.
Take a look through our photo gallery to discover 7 incredible prehistoric and ancient sites in Edinburgh and the Lothians
1. Cairnpapple Hill
With a history stretching back more than 4,000 years, Cairnpapple Hill near Bathgate in West Lothian is one of the most important neolithic sites in northern Europe. A Class II henge with either timber posts or standing stones was constructed over the hill top in around 3000 BC.
Photo: BILL HENRY
2. Chesters Hill Fort
This Iron Age remnant is located near the village of Drem in East Lothian. Overlooked by a higher hill nearby, there is some dispute over whether the ancient site was a defensive hill top fort at all.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
3. Huly Hill Burial Mound
Situated near a busy interchange between the M8 and the approaches to the Forth bridges, the Bronze Age burial mound and standing stones at Huly Hill, Newbridge, are an unexpected sight. The remains of an Iron Age chariot were famously discovered here in 2001.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
4. Castlelaw Hill Fort
Consisting of a series of earthwork ditches and bank put in place to protect a circular-shaped centre, Iron Age Castlelaw enjoys a picturesque setting in the heart of the Pentland Hills.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons