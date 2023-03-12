News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 17 amazing photos of Edinburgh in 1982, including visits by The Rolling Stones and The Pope

A Rolling Stones gig at The Playhouse, a visit from Pope John Paul II, bin strikes and Falklands War protests – this is a snaphot of Edinburgh life back in 1982.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

We’ve dug deep through the Evening News picture archives to bring you 17 memories of the Capital back in 41 years ago.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a snapshot of Edinburgh life back in 1982, including a visit by Mick Jagger (left) and the Pope (right). Rolling Stones photo: Getty Images.

Photo: Third Party

Some of the Edinburgh Monarchs motorcycle speedway team at Powderhall in March 1982.

Some of the Edinburgh Monarchs motorcycle speedway team at Powderhall in March 1982.

Photo: George Smith

People queue for tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 28 1982.

People queue for tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 28 1982.

Photo: Norman Wilson

Some of the enamelled advertisements on the frontage of Blair Street in Edinburgh promoting MacNiven & Cameron's Pickwick, Owl and Waverley fountain pens. Picture taken in April 1982.

Some of the enamelled advertisements on the frontage of Blair Street in Edinburgh promoting MacNiven & Cameron's Pickwick, Owl and Waverley fountain pens. Picture taken in April 1982.

Photo: Denis Straughan

