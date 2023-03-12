A Rolling Stones gig at The Playhouse, a visit from Pope John Paul II, bin strikes and Falklands War protests – this is a snaphot of Edinburgh life back in 1982.
We’ve dug deep through the Evening News picture archives to bring you 17 memories of the Capital back in 41 years ago.
1. A look back to Edinburgh in 1982 - in pictures
Take a look through our photo gallery for a snapshot of Edinburgh life back in 1982, including a visit by Mick Jagger (left) and the Pope (right). Rolling Stones photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Third Party
2. Edinburgh Monarchs 1982
Some of the Edinburgh Monarchs motorcycle speedway team at Powderhall in March 1982.
Photo: George Smith
3. Rolling Stones queue
People queue for tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 28 1982.
Photo: Norman Wilson
4. MacNiven & Cameron sign 1982
Some of the enamelled advertisements on the frontage of Blair Street in Edinburgh promoting MacNiven & Cameron's Pickwick, Owl and Waverley fountain pens. Picture taken in April 1982.
Photo: Denis Straughan